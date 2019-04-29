Woman Attacked on Trail Near Marine Creek Reservoir - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Attacked on Trail Near Marine Creek Reservoir

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Saturday

Published 29 minutes ago

    Fort Worth police say they are looking for the man who attacked a woman on a trail near Marine Creek Reservoir Saturday morning.

    The attack happened between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. Saturday on a trail at the 5200 block of Ten Mile Bridge Road, police said.

    Police said the attacker approached the woman from behind and knocked her to the ground, striking her multiple times when she screamed.

    Someone nearby heard the woman's screams and moved toward her, police said. When the suspect saw the third person, he ran away.

    Police said the attacker they are looking for is a black man in his late teens or early 20s, who is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was wearing a blue hooded shirt Saturday morning.

    Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call 817-469-8477.

