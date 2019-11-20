Woman Arrested in Connection with Ponder Stabbing Death

A second person has been arrested in connection with the the stabbing death of a woman whose body was found in a Denton creek, police say.

According to the Denton County Sheriff's Office, officers obtained an arrest warrant for 27-year-old Krystin Danea Ross and arrested her in Alvord on Sunday.

Ross has been charged with the murder of 20-year-old Jade Monique Harris, whose body was found Nov. 3 by a group of people fishing in a creek near Farm-to-Market Road 2499, police say.

Police say Ross is an associate of Tanner Brock, who was also charged in the murder of Harris on Nov. 8.

Trapped Hong Kong Protesters Rappel Down Hoses to Escape

Harrowing footage shows protesters trapped inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University rappelling down hoses to escape a police siege. About 100 anti-government protesters remain inside the university on a third day of clashes between protesters and police. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019)

Ross is being held in the Denton County Jail on a $500,000.00 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.