Woman Charged With Robbing Bank in Wylie Friday Afternoon - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Charged With Robbing Bank in Wylie Friday Afternoon

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    A 34-year-old woman is in custody and charged with robbing a bank in Wylie Friday afternoon, police say.

    According to police, it happened at about 4:15 p.m. at the Bank of America located at 1301 West Farm-to-Market Road 544. Investigators said a woman, identified as Portia Odufuwa, entered the bank and displayed a note demanding an undisclosed amount of money.

    Employees of the bank notified law enforcement and got customers to a safe area as Odufuwa left the building, investigators said. Officers found Odufuwa nearby and arrested her after she tried to run away.

    Odufuwa was charged with robbery, a second degree felony, and was still in jail Sunday on a $125,000 bond, online records showed. No attorney information was listed.

