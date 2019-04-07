A 34-year-old woman is in custody and charged with robbing a bank in Wylie Friday afternoon, police say.

According to police, it happened at about 4:15 p.m. at the Bank of America located at 1301 West Farm-to-Market Road 544. Investigators said a woman, identified as Portia Odufuwa, entered the bank and displayed a note demanding an undisclosed amount of money.

Employees of the bank notified law enforcement and got customers to a safe area as Odufuwa left the building, investigators said. Officers found Odufuwa nearby and arrested her after she tried to run away.

Odufuwa was charged with robbery, a second degree felony, and was still in jail Sunday on a $125,000 bond, online records showed. No attorney information was listed.

Possible Meteor Spotted In Southeastern U.S.