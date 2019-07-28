Woman Stabbed, Killed in Dallas Saturday Night: Police

Officers arrested a woman Sunday after she admitted to stabbing a woman in a Dallas apartment, police say.

Police said responded to reports of a stabbing in the 9300 block of Skillman Street in northeast Dallas shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday.

Officers found Antioneisha Watts, 27, in her apartment with a stab wound in her chest, police said. She was transported to Presbyterian Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police arrested Mercedes Jones, 27, as the suspected stabber. During an interview with a detective, police said Jones admitted to stabbing Watts. Jones faces a murder charge.

The reason for the stabbing is currently unknown.