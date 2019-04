The fire was reported at about 12:30 a.m. at the Bank of America in the 2500 block of North Haskell Avenue. (Published April 10, 2019)

Dallas police arrested a woman for allegedly setting fire to an ATM Wednesday morning outside a bank in Dallas.

The fire was reported at about 12:30 a.m. at the Bank of America in the 2500 block of North Haskell Avenue.

According to police, a woman set fire to the front doors of the bank and an ATM along an exterior wall of the building. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames and no one was hurt.

No further information was released.