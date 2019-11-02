Alicia Garcia is charged with driving under the influence in an early morning crash with a Fort Worth police cruiser. (Published Nov. 2, 2019)

A 20-year-old woman who crashed into a Fort Worth police cruiser early Saturday morning is in custody and charged with drunken driving, police say.

Alicia Garcia is charged with driving under the influence in the 3:20 a.m. crash along the 11700 block of Interstate 35W, a police spokesman said.

The officer was diverting traffic away from a previous crash and onto the off-ramp when Garcia drove through the flare line and struck the rear end of the patrol car.

The officer was not in the vehicle at the time of the crash and was not hurt. Garcia had minor injuries, police said.

Tarrant County jail records showed Garcia was in custody Saturday afternoon. Bond amount has not been set.