Holly Chinita was arrested Wednesday after being accused of terroristic threat following a shooting at a Fort Worth peewee football game.

Though the suspected gunman remains on the run, an arrest has been made following Saturday's shooting at a peewee football game in Fort Worth where two people, including a child, were injured.

Holly Chanita, 39, was arrested in Johnson County Wednesday during a traffic stop on an outstanding warrant for a charge of making a terroristic threat. After her arrest, she posted a $10,000 bond and was released.

Chanita's charge came about after a fight broke out on the field during a peewee football game between the Longhorns and 81G on Saturday afternoon.

Police said Chanita, who has a son on one of the teams, got upset about the fight and then called her older son on the phone. He showed up a short time later armed with a gun and started shooting toward the children on the field as well as the families in the stands.

Cokie Roberts Dies at 75

Longtime political journalist Cokie Roberts has died at the age of 75. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019)

The gunman, whose name and age has not been released, was on a small hill overlooking the field and fired between 10 and 30 shots, according to witnesses.

"He was shooting at our sideline. He was standing at the top of the hill. You could see him pointing down shooting directly at the kids," said Jonathan Cunningham, one of the Longhorns' coaches. "So we checked on our players, our kids, making sure everyone was OK. That's when we noticed one of our parents was shot."

Jamee Kneeland, on her first outing with her infant, was hit in the leg; her 12-year-old daughter was also grazed by a bullet.

"My 3-month-old [is] next to me. I'm trying to get his stroller," Kneeland told NBC 5. "That's when I fell to the ground and I realized I'm shot. After that all I could do is crawl and tell people, raise my hand and just say: I'm hit! I'm hit!"

With a healing and forgiving heart, Kneeland pleaded for peace.

"It was a senseless act. It was a crazy act and in my heart I feel like I don't want anybody to retaliate. I want everybody to stay calm, let the police do what they're going to do because what God has in store for them they will get that," she said.

The suspected gunman, who is known to police, has not yet been arrested and his identity has not been confirmed.