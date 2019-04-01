Police say a woman faces charges of driving while intoxicated after leading a police chase from DFW Airport into southeastern Dallas Sunday night, police say. (Published April 1, 2019)

A woman was arrested Sunday night after leading a police chase that started at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and ended in southeast Dallas, police say.

DFW Airport police noticed the smell of alcohol when they pulled the woman over at about 8:44 p.m. near the south toll plaza, police said. She tried to get away, heading east on Texas 183 towards Dallas.

The chase continued onto Interstate 30 and into the southeastern side of the city. Unfazed by an officer's pepper spray, the woman continued driving for about an hour until Dallas County sheriff's deputies used a spike strip on her tires.

DFW Airport police took the woman into custody. She was expected to be charged for driving while intoxicated, police said.

No further information was immediately available.