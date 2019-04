The Colleyville Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify this woman seen allegedly using a stolen credit card.

The Colleyville Police Department are asking for your help to identify a female who allegedly stole a purse from a vehicle in the parking lot of a funeral home.

She was seen allegedly using the stolen credit card to buy gift cards from a Kroger in Southlake Saturday.

Anyone with any information should contact the Colleyville Police at 817-743-4522.