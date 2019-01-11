Woman, 2 Teenage Girls Found Dead in San Antonio Gated Community - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x
Texas News

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas

Woman, 2 Teenage Girls Found Dead in San Antonio Gated Community

Published 32 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Mother, Teeage Daughters Killed in Affluent San Antonio Home

    Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar talks about a woman and two teenage girls killed in a multimillion-dollar home in an affluent gated community northwest of San Antonio. (Published 39 minutes ago)

    The bodies of a woman and two teenage girls have been found in a multimillion-dollar home in an affluent gated community northwest of San Antonio.

    The house is in the Anaqua Springs Ranch development in the hills about 25 miles northwest of San Antonio.

    Bexar County sheriff's officials say a man who was dating the woman, who was believed to be in her 30s, discovered the bodies shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday.

    Sheriff Javier Salazar said the women and girls had all been shot in the upper torso.

    Salazar said the girls' deaths appeared to be homicides, but investigators are reserving judgment on whether the woman's death was a homicide and suicide pending further investigation.

    The sheriff said the woman and the girls were related to one another but didn't specify how.

    No identities have been released.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices