A photo snapped by a witness of a Fort Worth bank robbery on Thursday morning led to the arrests of two suspects.

Blake Taylor and Desmond J. Wells were charged with bank robbery after the shooting left three bank employees seriously wounded, officials said.

The pair attempted to rob Veritex Bank at 2424 Merrick St. around 9:20 a.m. Thursday, officials said. Federal court documents say they walked in the lobby with handguns displayed, and one demanded money.

