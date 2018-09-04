Witness: Scooter Death Needs Further Investigation

A Lyft driver, called to help a man who said he fell off an electric scooter, believes more investigation is needed to confirm what happened to the 24 year old. (Published 2 minutes ago)

A Lyft driver, called to help a man who said he fell off an electric scooter, believes more investigation is needed to confirm what happened to the 24-year-old.

Jacoby Stoneking was riding a Lime scooter early Saturday morning when he was injured.

Stoneking's father, Jack, told NBC 5 his son called his roommate to say he fell off the scooter and hurt his foot. Stoneking reportedly asked his roommate to call a Lyft ride for him.

According to Dallas police, when the Lyft driver arrived at the intersection of South Munger Blvd. and Terry Street, Stoneking was unresponsive. The scooter was 160 yards away from him, broken in half. Police said there was no other debris in the road.

Monica Lewinsky Leaves Interview After Question on Clinton

Monica Lewinsky walked off the stage during a live, televised interview in Tel Aviv, Israel, after her interviewer asked her about her affair with former President Bill Clinton. Lewinsky later said that the question was “off limits.” (Published Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018)

“If it was your kid you’d want somebody to say what happened, it was more than just him hurting his foot somebody knows something,” said Jack Stoneking.

Lyft Driver Katelynn Sorrells says she was on her way to pick up Stoneking when she received a second call that she believes was from Jacoby. She said he told her he was hurt badly and asked her to hurry.

“When I got to the scene, this is so much more this is so much more than the fall,” said Sorrells.

She told NBC 5 she called 911 for help and watched as Stoneking was taken away in an ambulance. She said an officer later arrived and spoke to her. As she was leaving, she said she spotted a broken scooter down the street and raced to flag down the officer so he could collect it for evidence.

“A disintegrated scooter, not just broken in half as they described it on the news,” explained Sorrells.

She said she doesn’t believe Sorrells was hurt in a robbery because his iPhone was next to him on the ground when she arrived on the scene, but she does suspect he didn’t just fall.

“Could he have maybe fallen and then got hit? Yeah. Could he have been hit by a car then the scooter got dragged that far? Yeah,” said Sorrells. “Could he have, because of the injuries sustained to his head, thought he fell off because it happened so quick and his brain didn’t register it? Yeah. Somebody in the neighborhood knows what happened.”

Dallas Police say the responding officer did not find evidence of a hit and run at the scene and that the assaults unit would look into the injured persons report. Sorrells says she received a call from a detective late Tuesday morning, asking her to come to the police station to provide a statement.

A neighbor near the scene told NBC 5 he saw a detective on Tuesday walking the area where Stoneking was found.

Tuesday, Stoneking’s father told NBC 5 his son was taken into surgery to donate his organs at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas. Family and friends spent their final moments with Stoneking before he was taken into surgery around 1 p.m.

After surgery, Stoneking will go to the Medical Examiner for an autopsy to confirm his cause of death.