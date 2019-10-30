Witness Recounts Scene of Denton Officer's Shooting

Denton Police Officer Urbano Rodriguez Junior remains in critical condition after being shot in the head and leg early Tuesday morning.

Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon tweeted Wednesday that Rodriguez is showing "signs of responsiveness" and is continuing to fight.

We are also learning more about what happened from a witness who says he pulled into the Taco Bell drive through seconds after the shooting.

"All I hear from one cop to the other was stay with me buddy, stay with me," Bryson Beavers said. "I asked the guys in front of me what happened and they are like oh someone got shot."

Beavers, who works across the street at the Sonic, says he was stopping at the drive through with a friend unaware of what had happened.

"It was probably the scariest moment of my life," Beavers said.

Beavers remembers seeing a pool of blood and Officer Rodriguez being held by a fellow officer identified Tuesday by Denton Police as Randy Cole.

"He was calm, he was professional but more importantly, he immediately went to rendering aid to our fallen officer," Chief Dixon said Tuesday.

Work has already started to raise money for Rodriguez Jr. and his family.

The Denton 100 Club is leading fundraising efforts and has so far received more than $5,000, hoping to raise tens of thousands dollars when it's all said and done.

"This particular injury, in the fervor behind the shooting, is very emotional," Denton 100 Club Treasurer Grew Sawko said. "The nature of the injury is such it's not a short road, it's going to be a long road and we want to help the family."

The first of what organizers hope will be weekly fundraisers in November is scheduled for November 6 at BJ's Brewery in Denton from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Twenty percent of all sales for the day will go to the family of Officer Rodriguez.

For more on how you can donate directly, click here.