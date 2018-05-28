With Ranks Thinning, Braniff Retirees Hold Final Fly-in

Facing declining numbers, a group of retired Braniff pilots decided this year's annual gathering will be the last. (Published 30 minutes ago)

At one time, Dallas-based Braniff International boasted one of the airline industry's shiniest fleets. Hard times shut down the airline in the early 1980's. Since then, former Braniff pilots have gotten together each year to share stories about the good old days. But now that, too -- is now coming to an end.

At Denton Enterprise Airport Monday, it was a gathering of old friends.

"Oh, it's wonderful,” said Steve Humphrey. “We tell lies, re-live flights."

They're old pilots. Retirees of Braniff International Airways.

“It’s just a happy event,” said Don Maynard. “Everybody just comes to have a good time."

The airline got its wings in 1928, and had a good, long run which ended in 1982. After ceasing operations, two other airlines were formed using the Braniff name. The first shut down in 1989. The second failed in 1992, after just a year in business.

The yearly fly-in is a celebration of a company pilots were proud to fly for.

“We all got along well,” said Humphrey. “We had a lot of good times together. Had a lot of tough times together."

Braniff retirees, as a group, are getting older. At 100, Orville Rogers is the oldest.

“I guess that's a distinction,” Rogers laughed. “I'm glad to be alive at a hundred."

The group is also getting smaller.

“I go to funerals all the time,” said Maynard. “Most of them are younger than me."

Because members are dying off, Braniff International Silver Eagles made the tough decision that this year’s Memorial Day fly-in – will be the last.

“We don’t have enough young help,” said Maynard. “We're getting tired. This would be a good time to do it."

On the 90th anniversary of Braniff's opening, this day marks the end of a chapter. But the stories, and the friendships still fly high.

“It was a great time,” said Humphrey. “A great time in our lives."