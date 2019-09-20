Monday starts the murder trial of Amber Guyger, the former Dallas police officer who shot and killed Botham Jean in his own apartment. Indicting cops on murder charges is rare. Even rarer is the police officer convicted of murder, but in recent years Dallas County has been bucking the national trend. Dave Tarrant, senior enterprise reporter at The Dallas Morning News, discusses his article about this trend. (Published 2 minutes ago)

With 4 Cops in 3 Years Indicted on Murder Charges, Dallas County Bucks National Trend

Indicting police officers on murder charges is rare. Even rarer is the officer convicted of murder.

But in recent years Dallas County has been bucking the national trend.

Since 2016, four Dallas-area police officers have been indicted on murder charges. The two who have been tried so far were both convicted and sent to prison.

A third, Amber Guyger, faces trial Monday in the Sept. 6, 2018, killing of Botham Jean, a 26-year-old accountant who was shot in his apartment.

