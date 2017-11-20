A group of Wise County residents is calling on local government to enforce laws regarding blighted properties. But Wise County officials say under their jurisdiction, there's only so much they can do. (Published 2 hours ago)

Some residents of Wise County say they're fed up with piles of junk which litter many properties. They've formed a group to try and change that.

When Ken Bateman is in his shop, life is good.

"It's great," he said. "It's very calming to be out here working on things."

It's when the Rhome man goes outside, that's when things — in his world — go down hill.

"It's unlivable," Bateman said. "I got a junk pile to the south, north, behind me."

Bateman sued his neighbors over the mess, and won. But with discarded appliances, broken-down cars, piles of debris and other nuisances, nothing has changed.

"The problem with the courts is they have no sword," he lamented.

Bateman says he has also called, and called upon, Wise County lawmakers, but to no avail.

"You would think in America, somebody's doing something wrong, you call 911 and it gets fixed," he said. "But that's sure not the case here."

Bateman and others residents have formed Wise County Citizens for Cleanup. They say they will press lawmakers to enforce laws which they say should require people to clean up their junk.

"You see it, you're trying to improve your place and you're spinning your wheels," said Gary Stephens, of Chico, a group member. "Because you can't even sell out."

Wise County Judge J.D. Clark tells NBC 5 it isn't so simple. Clark says county government cannot set ordinances and is limited in what it can do. He says if violations rise to the level of safety or health threats, then Public Works officials can intervene. But nuisance complaints, Clark says, are usually covered under city or town government bylaws.

For Bateman, it all comes down to safety, and dwindling property values. His group has 160 members and the resolve to clean up a situation that he says it out of hand.

"It would be perfect for me if I could get some cooperation," Bateman said. "To make it the place the law says it should be."