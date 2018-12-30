Wintry Weather Possible Wednesday

As we wrap up 2018 and ring in the New Year, we will have one storm system leaving the area with a second one getting ready to impact us on Wednesday. (Published 7 minutes ago)

Happy Holidays! As we wrap up 2018 and ring in the New Year, we will have one storm system leaving the area with a second one getting ready to impact us on Wednesday and Wednesday night. The storm system that will bring rain to North Texas tonight will quickly leave the area Monday morning. The rest of the day Monday will be clear… and that clear sky will carry over to Monday night as we turn the page to 2019.

Our attention will then turn to the storm system dropping south into the Four Corners and then turns toward Texas.

The track the upper-level low takes will have a substantial impact on not only how much precipitation we see, but what type we see as well. As it stands right now, a light mixture of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow will all be possible in and around DFW on Wednesday and Wednesday night. This could have an impact on roads and travel conditions… especially Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night.

Please check back for updates on the developing weather situation.

