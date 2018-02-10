Winter Weather Advisory: Freezing Rain & Drizzle

NBC 5's Maria Guerrero has a look at the roads in Dallas Saturday night as crews gear up for the chance of freezing rain and sleet to move across North Texas early Sunday morning. (Published 2 hours ago)

Almost all of North Texas will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from Midnight until 12 p.m. on Sunday.

All eyes are on a storm system set to impact the area late tonight through the morning hours of Sunday morning. Pockets of freezing drizzle and light freezing rain are expected to begin developing around 5-7 A.M. They will continue developing and moving to the east into DFW by 8-10 A.M.

This will lead to ice developing on bridges and overpasses first. If there is enough precip, then some roads could get a little icy as well, but at this time, it appears the biggest concern will be with bridges and overpasses.

This will all move out of North Texas by early Sunday afternoon. A little sun should appear in the sky before setting under the western horizon Sunday afternoon.

