Winter Weather Advisory: Freezing Rain & Drizzle - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW
Weather Connection

Weather Connection

Winter Weather Advisory: Freezing Rain & Drizzle

Published at 4:39 PM CST on Feb 10, 2018 | Updated 51 minutes ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Netherlands    		1214
    2
    Norway    		0314
    3
    Germany    		2002
    See full medal count >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Winter Weather Advisory Sunday Morning

    NBC 5's Maria Guerrero has a look at the roads in Dallas Saturday night as crews gear up for the chance of freezing rain and sleet to move across North Texas early Sunday morning. (Published 2 hours ago)

    S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
    Send Us a Photo/Video | Skycams

    Almost all of North Texas will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from Midnight until 12 p.m. on Sunday.

    All eyes are on a storm system set to impact the area late tonight through the morning hours of Sunday morning. Pockets of freezing drizzle and light freezing rain are expected to begin developing around 5-7 A.M. They will continue developing and moving to the east into DFW by 8-10 A.M.

    This will lead to ice developing on bridges and overpasses first. If there is enough precip, then some roads could get a little icy as well, but at this time, it appears the biggest concern will be with bridges and overpasses.

    This will all move out of North Texas by early Sunday afternoon. A little sun should appear in the sky before setting under the western horizon Sunday afternoon.

    Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Interactive Radar
    Interactive Radar    		S-Band Radar
    NBC 5 S-Band    		Dallas County Radar
    Dallas County    		Tarrant County Radar
    Tarrant County
    Collin County Radar
    Collin County    		Denton County Radar
    Denton County    		Ellis, Johnson County Radar
    Ellis, Johnson Co.    		Rainfall Totals
    Rainfall Totals

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices