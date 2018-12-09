American Airlines Group Inc. planes stand at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in Grapevine, Texas, U.S., on Friday, April 6, 2018.

Winter Storm Diego has forced American Airlines and its partners to cancel around 1,600 flights Sunday and Monday to or from airports in the Southeast, according to the airlines.

Fort Worth-based American said inclement impacted its hub in Charlotte Sunday, but it expected operations to return to normal by Monday morning.

The carrier canceled 1,200 flights Sunday, and 400 more Monday, though American said many of the Monday cancellations out of Charlotte would be on smaller aircraft.

American Airlines' travel alert, issued Thursday, covers nine airports in four states and allows customers affected by the winter storm to rebook their flights without change fees.

The airports affected are: