Winter Storm Forces American Airlines to Cancel Hundreds of Flights - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Winter Storm Forces American Airlines to Cancel Hundreds of Flights

The airline said the cancellations accounted for 6 percent of its global operation

Published 25 minutes ago

    Scott Olson/Getty Images
    Workers load luggage onto an American Airlines aricraft at O'Hare International Airport on May 11, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.

    American Airlines canceled nearly 400 flights Sunday, with an additional 85 cancellations Monday morning, due to Winter Storm Bruce.

    The Fort Worth-based airline said the cancellations, which represent 6 percent of its global operation, were as of 7 p.m. Sunday.

    Wind and snow at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport forced American to reduce the number of flights out of the Windy City Sunday. American encouraged travelers to check their flight status before they departed for the airport.

    American issued a travel alert Friday, which covered 20 airports, including O'Hare, that would allow customers affected by the weather to rebook flights without a change fee.

