Winter Rain Nearly Erases North Texas Drought

According to an updated drought map was released by NOAA Thursday, recent rain has almost erased the drought in North Texas.

DFW and areas east no longer have drought conditions. There was significant improvement to the west, most area are in the abnormally dry category.

The rain in February was record breaking.

Wednesday, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport received 4.72 inches of rain, a record for the day.

That rain helped put February on top as the wettest February -- 11.31 inches fell, on average we only see 2.66 inches of rain.

The 2017-2018 winter season recorded 16.72 inches of rain, which ties the old record set in 191-1932. An average winter sees 7.34 inches of rain.



North Texas will have a chance to dry out. Rain chances are slim over the next 10 days.

Through March 1, 2018.

Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

