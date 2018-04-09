Winning Texas Lottery Ticket Purchased In Fort Worth

A Haltom City resident decides to remain anonymous after claiming $2.6 million on a Texas Lottery scratch off ticket.

The ‘$5 Set for Life’ scratch-off ticket was purchased at the 4 Star Quick Pantry #2 at 1325 N. Beach Street in Fort Worth.

For selling the winning ticket, the store is now eligible for a $10,000 retailer bonus.

The top prizewinning ticket, worth $2,500 per week for 20 years, was the third of four top prizes available in the game to be claimed, leaving one top prize left to be claimed.

Raw Video: Topless Protester Charges in Front of Bill Cosby

A shirtless woman with "Women's Lives Matter" scrawled on her body in ink chanted as she charged in front of the comic as he arrived to a Montgomery County courthouse Monday morning. (Published 18 minutes ago)

The ‘$5 Set for Life’ scratch off game offers more than $86 million in total prizes. The overall odds of winning a prize in the game are one in 3.80.



