Winning Texas Lottery Ticket Purchased In Fort Worth

A Haltom City resident decides to remain anonymous after claiming $2.6 million on a Texas Lottery scratch off ticket.
The ‘$5 Set for Life’ scratch-off ticket was purchased at the 4 Star Quick Pantry #2 at 1325 N. Beach Street in Fort Worth.
For selling the winning ticket, the store is now eligible for a $10,000 retailer bonus.
The top prizewinning ticket, worth $2,500 per week for 20 years, was the third of four top prizes available in the game to be claimed, leaving one top prize left to be claimed.
The ‘$5 Set for Life’ scratch off game offers more than $86 million in total prizes. The overall odds of winning a prize in the game are one in 3.80.