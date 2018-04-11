Scratch Off Ticket Wins Frisco Resident $1 Million - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Scratch Off Ticket Wins Frisco Resident $1 Million

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Scratch Off Ticket Wins Frisco Resident $1 Million
    Texas Lottery | NBC 5 News

    Another North Texan has won big with the Texas Lottery.

    The Kroger at Texas 121 in Lewisville sold a winning scratch-off ticket worth $1 million recently.

    The winner, a resident in Frisco, claimed the prize and wished to remain anonymous.

    Odds of winning any prize in the "Money" game are one in 3.05.

    The Most Dangerous Countries for Americans to Visit

    [NATL] 'Do Not Travel': State Department's List of Most Dangerous Countries to Visit

    The winning ticket makes that Kroger store eligible for a $10,000 retailer bonus.

    Monday, the Texas Lottery announced a Haltom City resident claimed a $2.6 million prize from a "$5 Set for Life" scratch ticket. It was purchased at the 4 Star Quick Pantry #2 in Fort Worth.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices