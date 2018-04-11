Another North Texan has won big with the Texas Lottery.

The Kroger at Texas 121 in Lewisville sold a winning scratch-off ticket worth $1 million recently.

The winner, a resident in Frisco, claimed the prize and wished to remain anonymous.

Odds of winning any prize in the "Money" game are one in 3.05.



The winning ticket makes that Kroger store eligible for a $10,000 retailer bonus.

Monday, the Texas Lottery announced a Haltom City resident claimed a $2.6 million prize from a "$5 Set for Life" scratch ticket. It was purchased at the 4 Star Quick Pantry #2 in Fort Worth.

