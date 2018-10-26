World War II and Iwo Jima veteran Don Graves opens the Wings Over Dallas air show by leading the singing of the National Anthem. The colors were presented by the colorguard from South Oak Cliff High School. (Published Friday, Oct. 6, 2017)

The following is a press release for the Wings Over Dallas air show.

North Texas' largest airshow returns to Dallas Executive Airport October 26-28 when the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) hosts Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow, presented by Frost Bank.

The interactive event features spectacular flying demonstrations, battle reenactments, veteran appearances, living history encampments, hands-on family activities, aircraft rides, cockpit tours and more.

More than 40 WWII-era aircraft are expected to participate in the airshow. The highlight of this year's event is the debut appearance of the D-Day C-47 That's All Brother; the plane that led the aerial invasion of Normandy. This amazing piece of history was abandoned for scrap until it was recently discovered and carefully restored by the Commemorative Air Force. Additional aircraft include a B-29 Superfortress, B-24 Liberator and a B-17 Flying Fortress. There will be exciting fighters such as the P-51 Mustang, P-40 Warhawk, F4U Corsair, and P-39 Airacobra. The aerial activities will be supported on the ground by personal appearances from numerous veterans, living history reenactment groups and military vehicles.

As a gift to the community on Friday, October 26, CAF Wings Over Dallas will host an "Education Day." This is a no-cost, field trip opportunity providing area students a chance to experience World War II history up close. The unique opportunity will feature living history displays, interactive exhibits and several veterans to share their story with students.

"As the area's only airshow dedicated to WWII history, CAF Wings Over Dallas offers an unparalleled educational experience," says CAF President Hank Coates "This year's airshow will be bigger and better that any we've done in North Texas. Our goal is to make CAF Wings Over Dallas the nation's pre-eminent World War II themed airshow and military reenactment event."

"Frost Bank is proud to sponsor CAF Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow for the third year," said Paul Koch, Dallas Region president for Frost. "This is the kind of history lesson you can't read in a book or watch on a screen. We are excited to help bring it to Dallas Executive Airport, southern Dallas and the entire north Texas region."

Tickets are on sale at www.wingsoverdallas.org with advance purchase discounts available. Rides in numerous World War II aircraft are also available through the website.

