Windshield Issue Diverts Southwest Flight Back to Dallas

A trip to the beaches of Northwest Florida took a little longer than expected after a flight was turned around for a windshield issue.

Southwest Flight 3786 was headed from Dallas Love Field to Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport in Panama City, Florida when it turned back to Dallas over Northern Louisiana.

According to the airline, the crew of the flight decided to turn back to Dallas for a maintenance review of the aircraft's flight deck windshield.

The company said the 135 customers were sent to Panama City Beach on another aircraft and will arrive about two and a half hours late. The original aircraft will be taken out of service, according to Southwest officials. Southwest Mechanics Critiqued for Finding Safety Issues: FAA