Windshield Issue Diverts Southwest Flight Back to Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Windshield Issue Diverts Southwest Flight Back to Dallas

By Cody Lillich

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Windshield Issue Diverts Southwest Flight Back to Dallas
    NBC 5 News / FlightAware.com

    A trip to the beaches of Northwest Florida took a little longer than expected after a flight was turned around for a windshield issue.

    Southwest Flight 3786 was headed from Dallas Love Field to Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport in Panama City, Florida when it turned back to Dallas over Northern Louisiana.

    According to the airline, the crew of the flight decided to turn back to Dallas for a maintenance review of the aircraft's flight deck windshield.

    The company said the 135 customers were sent to Panama City Beach on another aircraft and will arrive about two and a half hours late. The original aircraft will be taken out of service, according to Southwest officials.  Southwest Mechanics Critiqued for Finding Safety Issues: FAASouthwest Mechanics Critiqued for Finding Safety Issues: FAA

    A whistleblower was questioned by management after revealing a problem on some 737s in an area of the plane he wasn't assigned to inspect.

    (Published Friday, May 4, 2018)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices