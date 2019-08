In this Feb. 6, 2019 file photo, Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual GRAMMY Week Celebration at the Village Studio in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Willie Nelson will be on the road again and at Billy Bob’s November 15.

This will mark the artist's 57th show at the honky tonk. Tickets for the Fort Worth show go on sale this Friday, August 16 at 10 a.m.

The "Red Headed Stranger" is currently taking a break from his tour as he recovers from a breathing problem.

In a tweet, he said he is "resting and feeling better." The tour resumes in Gilford, New Hampshire on September 6.