Chris Beasley, a federal employee, holds a sign saying he's been shutdown and will work for food to feed his family.

Like so many federal employees who are working without pay during the government shutdown, corrections officer Chris Beasley worries when his next pay check will come.

For 19 years, he’s worked at Federal Medical Center Carswell in Fort Worth, a prison for women with medical and mental health issues.

"No community would be safe if it wasn't for the job we do,” he said. “I'm constantly stressed out thinking about it. I watch the news 24/7."

He posted a picture of himself on social media holding a sign: “Will work for food.”

For him and his family, it's no joke.

"Anything that has to do with money, we have to cut, immediately, because this looks like it's going to drag on for a while,” he said.

But like so many other essential federal workers these days, Beasley is now working for nothing.

For his 10-year-old daughter Katie, the shutdown is suddenly hitting very close to home.

"She's really into cheerleading and gymnastics and we're going to have to stop that,” he said. “We're going to have to cut all spending and stop that for a while and she really enjoys that."

Beasley is a local vice president of the officers' union, American Federal Government Employees, and knows others share his thoughts.

"Most of the people live check-to-check, just being real” said Shawonla Butler, a case manager at FMC Carswell and also a union official. “They live check-to-check and you have bills coming up. Especially right after the holidays, you have a whole lot of bills coming up. And not to have a check coming, it's just ridiculous."

Butler is out on medical leave for knee surgery after she was assaulted by an inmate, she said.

Beasley said he accepted the risk when he took the job – but expected to get paid.

"Congress, the politicians, the president, they all still get paid. Everybody still gets paid,” he said. “But I'm not getting paid and I still have to go to work."

He's both frustrated and confused.

"I don't understand how me not getting paid has anything to do with the wall getting built or not getting built,” he said.

As an essential government worker, he has little choice but to keep working.

"Could you imagine if every corrections officer said, 'OK, I'm not getting paid' and walk out of the prison?” he asked. “That community wrapped around the prison would not be safe right now!"

After past government shutdowns, workers have always ended up getting back pay. But there are no guarantees when -- or even if -- that'll happen this time.

"Everybody is dug into their sides," Beasley said. “I’m constantly stressed out thinking about it. I watch the news 24/7.”

Beasley said he isn't blaming either side, but just wants Washington to find a solution.

"You need to pass the budget,” he said. “You need to get the workers paid. It's the right thing to do."