Will This Cold Weather Kill Our Mosquitoes? Yes And No - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Weather Connection

Weather Connection

Will This Cold Weather Kill Our Mosquitoes? Yes And No

By Rick Mitchell

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Will This Cold Weather Kill Our Mosquitoes? Yes And No
    NBC 5 News
    Yes, the recent stretch of cold weather will no doubt kill some mosquitoes. Those that came out of hibernation during some of our milder February days have fallen victim to the cold, Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

    S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
    Send Us a Photo/Video | Skycams

    Yes, the recent stretch of cold weather will no doubt kill some mosquitoes. Those that came out of hibernation during some of our milder February days have fallen victim to the cold.

    However those mosquitoes that remained hibernated will survive. Not only that, any eggs that were laid by previous mosquitoes will also survive.

    So despite the cold, we'll still need to take precautions this spring and summer to avoid becoming the victim of a thirsty mosquito.

    Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Interactive Radar
    Interactive Radar    		S-Band Radar
    NBC 5 S-Band    		Dallas County Radar
    Dallas County    		Tarrant County Radar
    Tarrant County
    Collin County Radar
    Collin County    		Denton County Radar
    Denton County    		Ellis, Johnson County Radar
    Ellis, Johnson Co.    		Rainfall Totals
    Rainfall Totals

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices