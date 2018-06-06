Will North Texas See More Storms Tonight?

From This Morning’s Hail Storm Over by Arlington High School near Park Row and Cooper...

Thunderstorms that produced large hail hit several North Texas cities early Wednesday. Could this happen tonight?

Maybe.

The set up in the atmosphere is similar. Early this morning a strong low level jet stream developed over North Texas. That gave us a lot of energy and lift, causing a big updraft in the storms. Big updrafts cause large hail.

Tonight the strong low level winds will be strong just to our west. This could cause thunderstorms in Oklahoma to develop. See the red circle on the map. An area of high pressure is just to our west. This puts the upper level winds potentially pushing those storms into North Texas.

The odds that we will see softball size hail is very unlikely, but the chance for overnight storms is possible.