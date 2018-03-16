While last year, a warm and wet winter made for an early wildflower season, this year is expected to be perfectly average but no less beautiful – that's according to The University of Texas at Austin's Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center.

A slightly drier fall and winter, plus cold snaps through winter mean wildflowers are taking their time showing their color.

With recent rains, experts near Dallas and Fort Worth say that a good wildflower show is right around the bend, as long as there are no late freezes.

As for the state flower – Bluebonnet displays peak around the first week of April.

"We’re already seeing bluebonnets and a few other wildflowers pop up in small numbers along roadsides, particularly near the warmer urban core of Central Austin," Andrea DeLong-Amaya, director of horticulture at the Wildflower Center said in a news release. "Overall, wildflowers and other spring bloomers seem right on track. We expect beautiful displays to unfold over the next month or two as is typical."

Experts note pink evening primrose will be abundant this year because they tend to thrive in slightly drier conditions.

MORE:Wild About Texas Wildflowers | Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

