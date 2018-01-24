Wildfires in North Texas Likely in the Coming Months

After several wildfires earlier in the week, it's important to know many counties have burn bans in effect.

In these locations, even when the winds are light, outdoor burning is not permitted.



From Dallas county and to the east, the situation is slightly better.

A recent round of heavy rain (last Sunday) benefited the eastern counties, but left the western counties high and dry.

The drought is more serious from Fort Worth to the west.

Unfortunately, the situation looks like it will get worse before it gets better.

With a La Nina pattern expected to continue, February precipitation may be hard to come by.



Of course, this means there will be more wildfires, especially as the winds pick up in February and March.

We all need to be vigilant and do our part in preventing wildfires.