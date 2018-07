Hundreds of acres in Palo Pinto County started to burn in a wildfire Monday, officials say.

What the Texas A&M Forest Service is calling the Suprise Fire had grown to 500 acres by around 8:30 p.m., and was five percent contained.

The Forest Service said it had eight different aircraft, as well as ground crews, working the blaze.

The Texas A&M Forest Service put out a wildfire in Palo Pinto County, called the Sky Ranch Fire, on June 26 that grew to 282 acres.