Tiffany McCullers, the widow of SMU Police Officer Mark McCullers, speaks at his funeral at DFW National Cemetery, Aug. 29, 2016.

The widow of the Southern Methodist University officer who died in 2016 after floodwaters swept him into Turtle Creek has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The suit was filed Thursday — the second anniversary of Mark McCullers' death — against the city of Dallas, the town of Highland Park and the construction companies that were overseeing the site McCullers was guarding when he died.

CLICK HERE for more on this story from our media partners at the Dallas Morning News