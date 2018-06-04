Heavy storms are developing over DFW this morning. Tarrant and Parker counties saw heavy storms at about 7 a.m. Grab the umbrella as the storms move to Dallas and Collin counties.

A Flood Advisory for minor flooding in poor drainage areas was issued for Denton, Tarrant and Dallas counties until 9:45 a.m.

The storms are not severe, but heavy rain and lightning are expected.



There will be another round of rain and storms possible Tuesday morning. It likely won't be a big batch of storms, so not everyone will see rain. But a few of the storms could have a little more kick to them ... with strong winds being the main threat.

The storms may linger into the mid-morning hours on Tuesday before tapering off toward noon. We'll quickly warm back up into the middle 90s by Tuesday afternoon. Mother Nature's water source dries up by Wednesday and the rest of the week will be hot and dry. Upper 90s can be expected the rest of the week and through next weekend.



