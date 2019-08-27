Tuesday morning brought welcome rains and cooler temperatures to North Texas. Rainfall totals as of 9 a.m. were over an inch in some North Texas communities.
This comes at a good time. After a stretch of hot and dry weather, parts of North Texas were starting to see moderate conditions return. Abnormally dry soils were also taking over much of DFW.
Photo credit: NBC 5 News
As of Aug. 26 DFW had received 0.95" of rain. Normal rainfall is 1.50" leaving a deficit for the month so far of -0.55". August is typically one of our drier months, but at this time last year DFW has received 2.99".
Rain chances stay in the forecast through Thursday.
