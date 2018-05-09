Why the Weather is So Summer

The peak usage will collide with the recent retirement of old generators. (Published Tuesday, May 8, 2018)

For the third day in a row temperatures across North Texas will top out in the 90s. This time of year, afternoon temperatures in the low 90s are about 10 degrees above normal.

May is also the peak of our severe weather season. No storms are expected this week.



So why the summer-like weather? It all has to do with the position of the jet stream.



It is currently well to the north of Texas. A position typically seen during the summer months. Usually this time of year we have an active jet stream located over Texas.



This serves as a driving force for thunderstorms. The jet stream also separates different air masses: cold versus warm, humid air. This contrast also helps fuel strong to severe storms.



Until we see a shift in the jet stream the weather in North Texas will stay dry and on the warm side.

