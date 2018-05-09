Why the Weather is So Summer - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x
Weather Connection

Weather Connection

Why the Weather is So Summer

By Samantha Davies

Published 21 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Record-Breaking Summer Energy Usage Expected

    The peak usage will collide with the recent retirement of old generators. (Published Tuesday, May 8, 2018)

    S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
    Send Us a Photo/Video | Skycams

    For the third day in a row temperatures across North Texas will top out in the 90s. This time of year, afternoon temperatures in the low 90s are about 10 degrees above normal.

    May is also the peak of our severe weather season. No storms are expected this week.

    So why the summer-like weather? It all has to do with the position of the jet stream.


    It is currently well to the north of Texas. A position typically seen during the summer months. Usually this time of year we have an active jet stream located over Texas.

    This serves as a driving force for thunderstorms. The jet stream also separates different air masses: cold versus warm, humid air. This contrast also helps fuel strong to severe storms.

    Until we see a shift in the jet stream the weather in North Texas will stay dry and on the warm side.

    Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Interactive Radar
    Interactive Radar    		S-Band Radar
    NBC 5 S-Band    		Dallas County Radar
    Dallas County    		Tarrant County Radar
    Tarrant County
    Collin County Radar
    Collin County    		Denton County Radar
    Denton County    		Ellis, Johnson County Radar
    Ellis, Johnson Co.    		Rainfall Totals
    Rainfall Totals

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices