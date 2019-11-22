When these weather conditions are present there is more static electricity and chances are you notice it in your skin and hair being so dry. (Published 5 minutes ago)

Why Is Your Hair & Skin So Dry This Time of Year?

This time of year in North Texas the air is very dry. Dips in the Jet Stream transport Continental Polar Air Masses over us. This is a large area of cold dry air originating in Canada.

We measure how the dry the air is by looking at the dew point. The dew point is a value indicating how much moisture is in the air. During the winter months, the dew point is typically 50 degrees or lower. After the passage of a strong cold front the dew point is typically less than 30 degrees, meaning the air very dry.

When it is cold out we spend more time indoors and the air inside your home is even drier! Running the heater lowers the moisture content even more by evaporation.

Relative humidity is the measure of the moisture content in relation to the temperature. For example, if the temperature outside is 45 degrees with a dew point of 20 degrees then the relative humidity is 37%. When you turn the heat to 75 degrees in your home that drops the humidity to 12%.

When these weather conditions are present there is more static electricity and chances are you notice it in your skin and hair being so dry.

There are things you can do to prevent dry, flaky skin and hair. I talked to Louise Proulx, the owner of Renew Beauty Med Spa in Dallas and Frisco and, Anthony Tyler Clark, the Salon Manager for some easy solutions!

