Why Didn't It Snow?

Did you wake up this morning wondering if you were going to see snow? You weren’t alone. Even though the chance was small, the slight possibility of seeing a snow flake or two was in the forecast.

Eastland and Ranger saw a wet snow, but the rest of North Texas just saw rain Thursday night into Friday morning.

The weather system wasn’t as strong as we expected.

Here is why we didn’t get snow. We thought heavy rain would cause the atmosphere to cool enough to snow. That didn’t happen. In fact last night relatively warmer air got wrapped into the storm causing any snow well to our west to transition back to rain.

The center of the storm also took a more southerly track versus the northeasterly track we expected.

The forecast wasn’t wrong, but things did playout a little different than expected. We also learned some forecasting lessons from this event.

The entire storm moves east Friday night and the weekend is looking beautiful.

Enjoy!

