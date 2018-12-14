Why Didn't It Snow? - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x
Weather Connection

Weather Connection

Why Didn't It Snow?

By Samantha Davies

Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Why Didn't It Snow?

    S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
    Send Us a Photo/Video | Skycams

    Did you wake up this morning wondering if you were going to see snow? You weren’t alone. Even though the chance was small, the slight possibility of seeing a snow flake or two was in the forecast.

    Eastland and Ranger saw a wet snow, but the rest of North Texas just saw rain Thursday night into Friday morning.

    The weather system wasn’t as strong as we expected.

    Here is why we didn’t get snow. We thought heavy rain would cause the atmosphere to cool enough to snow. That didn’t happen. In fact last night relatively warmer air got wrapped into the storm causing any snow well to our west to transition back to rain.

    The center of the storm also took a more southerly track versus the northeasterly track we expected.

    The forecast wasn’t wrong, but things did playout a little different than expected. We also learned some forecasting lessons from this event.

    The entire storm moves east Friday night and the weekend is looking beautiful.

    Enjoy!

    Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Interactive Radar
    Interactive Radar    		S-Band Radar
    NBC 5 S-Band    		Dallas County Radar
    Dallas County    		Tarrant County Radar
    Tarrant County
    Collin County Radar
    Collin County    		Denton County Radar
    Denton County    		Ellis, Johnson County Radar
    Ellis, Johnson Co.    		Rainfall Totals
    Rainfall Totals

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices