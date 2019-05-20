The kidnapping of a Fort Worth girl is raising questions about how Amber Alerts are issued.
Typically, when Amber Alerts are issued the public receives an alert notification on their cell phones. That did not happen in the case of missing 8-year-old Salem Sabatka.
Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said in a news conference on Sunday that Sabatka's kidnapping did not meet the initial threshold for an Ambert Alert because they lacked the vehicle's license plate number.
"In this instance we had a vehicle description, a semi-vague vehicle description, but not a plate," said Fitzgerald.
Confusion arose when various media outlets received notification of an Amber Alert, but not the public, said Fitzgerald.
Both the mayor and the police chief said they plan to meet with the Amber Alert team to see if guidelines need to be revisited.