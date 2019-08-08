Why Are We Under a Heat Advisory? - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Weather Connection

Weather Connection

Why Are We Under a Heat Advisory?

By Samantha Davies

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

    A Heat Advisory is in effect through 7 p.m. Friday. During this time, people or pets that are not taking breaks from the heat or staying hydrated could suffer from heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

    It is summer in Texas, and it seems like it has been hot for a while, so why now for the heat advisory?

    Heat advisories are issued by the National Weather Service. There is certain criteria that needs to be met whenever the meteorologists issue watches, warnings or advisories. In this case, the heat index has to exceed 105 degrees for at least two days in a row.

    The Heat Index for Thursday and Friday is 105-110 degrees.

    When issuing such advisories, the National Weather Service takes it day by day. Even though we know it is going to be hot this weekend, they heat advisory may not be extended further until Friday.

