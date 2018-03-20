White Tiger Cub Born at Big Cat Sanctuary in Wylie

Kylo Ren was born at In-Sync Exotics in Wylie on March 6, 2018. His parents were rescued in January.

There's a new white tiger in North Texas, born at In-Sync Exotics, the big cat sanctuary in Wylie. The cub, names Kylo Ren, was born to Assad and Zahra, who were rescued on January 18.

It turns out Zahra was pregnant at the time of rescue. Kylo Ren was born on March 6, 47 days after his parents were rescued.

After Kylo's birth, both mother and cub were closely monitored for signs of normal and healthy behavior. While Zahra did clean Kylo off and did not exhibit aggression toward him, she did not keep him close for protection or warmth nor did she respond to his cries or nurse him.

After six hours, a USDA veterinarian who specializes in newborn animals advised it was time to step in. Kylo Ren is being given specialized around the clock care by In-Sync Exotics founder Vicky Keahey and veterinarian Dr. Emily Wilson and is doing well.

In-Sync Exotics does not breed animals, so spay and neuter surgeries are performed on new rescues. Assad was neutered while in quarantine, Zahra will be spayed soon.

In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue and Educational Center is is home to 78 exotic animals and is open to the public every Saturday and Sunday.

