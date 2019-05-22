A White Settlement man accused of murdering a woman, dismembering her body and dissolving her body parts in a barrel was convicted Tuesday.

Kevin Wayne Powell was accused of capital murder in the December 2015 death of Kasey Rae Nutter. He was indicted last year.

It took the jury about two hours to return with a guilty verdict, prosecutors said.

Powell, 50, will automatically receive a life sentence because of the capital murder conviction.

Defense attorneys argued the state's evidence was based on hearsay. Nutter's body was never found.

Her grandmother reported her missing in December 2015.

Nutter had lived with Powell in the 8000 block of Downe Drive in White Settlement.