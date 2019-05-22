White Settlement Man Convicted of Murdering Girlfriend, Dismembering Her - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

White Settlement Man Convicted of Murdering Girlfriend, Dismembering Her

It took the jury about two hours to return with a guilty verdict

By Scott Gordon

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    White Settlement Man Convicted of Murdering Girlfriend, Dismembering Her
    Tarrant County Jail
    Kevin Wayne Powell

    A White Settlement man accused of murdering a woman, dismembering her body and dissolving her body parts in a barrel was convicted Tuesday.

    Kevin Wayne Powell was accused of capital murder in the December 2015 death of Kasey Rae Nutter. He was indicted last year.

    It took the jury about two hours to return with a guilty verdict, prosecutors said.

    Powell, 50, will automatically receive a life sentence because of the capital murder conviction.

    Defense attorneys argued the state's evidence was based on hearsay. Nutter's body was never found.

    Her grandmother reported her missing in December 2015.

    Nutter had lived with Powell in the 8000 block of Downe Drive in White Settlement.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices