A White Settlement man who first told police he hadn't seen his roommate in several days later admitted to killing him, officers said.
On Friday, Jeffery Cory, 40, called police to report his roommate, 43-year-old Erik Fernandez, was missing. He said he hadn't seen Fernandez for days, but then noticed Fernandez's dogs scratching at his bedroom door. Cory said when he opened the door, he found Fernandez's body and called 911.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office ruled the death a homicide, saying he was shot in the head and neck.
Police detained Cory for questioning. That's when he eventually admitted to getting into an argument with Fernandez and shooting him days earlier.
Cory was arrested and booked into the Tarrant County Jail on a $75,000 bond.