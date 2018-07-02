Crews Almost Done Pumping Sewage from White Rock Creek

North Texas Municipal Water District crews are wrapping up efforts to stop the spread of untreated waste from flowing into White Rock Lake.

Last Wednesday afternoon, a contractor in Plano hit a line, sending an estimated one-million gallons of sewage into White Rock Creek.

According to NTMWD, the spill entered the water about 12 miles upstream of White Rock Lake in Dallas. Thanks to Mother Nature, it became self-contained just north of Frankford Rd.

With no recent rain, the creek stayed low. Rain would have allowed the contamination to flow faster and further, but bare patches held it in place.

Thousands Across US Protest Zero-Tolerance Immigration Policies

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in cities across the U.S. to protest the Trump administration's separation of families at the U.S.-Mexico border. (Published Saturday, June 30, 2018)

Crews were still working Monday, pumping water into the City of Dallas Wastewater Collection System, which flows into a treatment plant.

A NTMWD spokesperson said it is now highly unlikely any of that sewage will reach the lake.

So, far water quality tests conducted around the spill, show it has been stopped.

Now that it's been mostly cleaned up, any trace amounts of contamination could be further cleaned out by potential rain in the forecast.

It's up to the city of Dallas on when water activities at the lake will resume.