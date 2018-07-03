Where You Can and Can NOT Set off Fireworks in North Texas

if you plan to set off a fireworks show of your own this 4th of July, there are a few things you should know before you start the show, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

if you plan to set off a fireworks show of your own this 4th of July, there are a few things you should know before you start the show.

In most cases, it's legal to set off fireworks on private residential property in unincorporated Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Rockwall and Tarrant counties, if you're 5,000 feet from city limits.

In Dallas, offenders can be fined up to $2,000 for a violation.

On Tuesday, Tarrant County leaders issued a burn ban for outdoor burning in the county. The burn ban will be in place for the next 90 days. In the press release from Tarrant County, officials said "We would like to encourage residents to attend fireworks show that are being held all over Tarrant County this 4th of July and do not use fireworks due to the drought condition we are facing."

Collin County's website says "It is legal to discharge fireworks on your private property or on private property of another with the owner’s permission in the unincorporated areas of Collin County. This rule does not supersede a city’s ability to regulate the discharge of fireworks within 5,000 feet of their city limits."

On Tuesday, Denton County issued a burn ban on all outdoor burning. However, the burn ban does not include restrictions on fireworks due to timing and state statutory limitations, but they are highly discouraged. The rules of fireworks only allowed in unincorporated Denton County still apply.

In Wise County, the county Fire Marshall posted on Facebook on Tuesday that the burn ban that is currently in effect in that county does include all fireworks. Anyone found igniting a spark or flame outdoors will be in violation of the burn ban.

The best bet before setting off any fireworks this 4th of July is to check your counties website.



