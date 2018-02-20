While the start of Spring Training has baseball fans everywhere rejoicing, most of the world remains fixed on South Korea and the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Rangers' outfielder Shin-Soo Choo, who grew up just hours from PyeonChang, is navigating both.



"It's really cool," said Choo, of his home country hosting the games. "I come here [to the Rangers training facility] very early, at 5:30 in the morning, and already people are watching the Olympics. People care about the Olympics. They really love the sports."

He admits he hasn't had as much time to watch the competitions as he would like, but said Tuesday he was impressed what he's seen so far.

"South Korea is a beautiful country," said Choo. "We can show our great country to a lot of people. I'm very happy for my country."

Choo was selected to carry the Olympic Flame as part of the torch relay during the off-season, something he called a "great honor."

Though he's never actually been to PyeongChang, Choo said he'd like to go there during the next off-season.

