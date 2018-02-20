When Spring Training and the Winter Olympics Collide: Rangers' Choo Talks PyeongChang 2018 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW
The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

Every moment. Every medal. On every device.

When Spring Training and the Winter Olympics Collide: Rangers' Choo Talks PyeongChang 2018

By Tim Ciesco

Published 4 hours ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		1110829
    2
    Germany    		117523
    3
    Canada    		85619
    See full medal count >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    When Spring Training and the Winter Olympics Collide: Rangers' Choo Talks PyeongChang 2018

    While the start of Spring Training has baseball fans everywhere rejoicing, most of the world remains fixed on South Korea and the 2018 Winter Olympics.

    Rangers' outfielder Shin-Soo Choo, who grew up just hours from PyeonChang, is navigating both.

    "It's really cool," said Choo, of his home country hosting the games. "I come here [to the Rangers training facility] very early, at 5:30 in the morning, and already people are watching the Olympics. People care about the Olympics. They really love the sports."

    He admits he hasn't had as much time to watch the competitions as he would like, but said Tuesday he was impressed what he's seen so far.

    When the 'Shib Sibs' Saw Leslie Jones in the Crowd, They Knew It Would Be a Good Day

    [NATL] When the 'Shib Sibs' Saw Leslie Jones in the Crowd, They Knew It Would Be a Good Day

    Alex and Maia Shibutani were scanning the crowd before their performance in the ice dance competition at the Olympic Winter Games when they saw a familiar face, "SNL" star Leslie Jones. After that, the "Shib Sibs" took the ice and won a bronze medal.

    (Published Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018)

    "South Korea is a beautiful country," said Choo. "We can show our great country to a lot of people. I'm very happy for my country."

    Choo was selected to carry the Olympic Flame as part of the torch relay during the off-season, something he called a "great honor."

    Though he's never actually been to PyeongChang, Choo said he'd like to go there during the next off-season.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices