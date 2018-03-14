The theft of a wheelchair is the latest challenge for a Dallas woman who was left paralyzed after she says several 911 calls about a man with a gun went unanswered. (Published 2 hours ago)

The theft of a wheelchair is the latest challenge for a Dallas woman who was left paralyzed after she says several 911 calls about a man with a gun went unanswered.

City records show Roxanna Mayo was shot by her former boyfriend well after the calls that only received a police response after her injury.

"It is like one thing after another, and the people that I think are supposed to help me don't help," Mayo said.

The shooting survivor is also struggling to obtain Medicaid benefits she needs for her daily care. Ten letters from the state in the past month detail conflicting answers to her requests.

She received two letters on Feb. 22, one saying she is not disabled, the other saying she has too much income to qualify for disability benefits. Then on Feb. 23, she received a Medicaid card indicating she would receive benefits.

Medicaid could help pay for the wheelchair that she said was stolen from her caregiver's car in a parking lot outside her apartment.

"We got the Medicaid reinstated. We applied for the wheelchair again and now they've stopped my Medicaid again," Mayo said.

Before her injury the woman ran a salon in an Uptown Dallas high-rise.

"Life was good back then. I was happy. I felt like I was helping other people, my family," Mayo said.

Now, a bullet remains in her spine from the January 2015 shooting. Former boyfriend Quadriq Sharper is serving a 20-year sentence for the crime. But Mayo said she has not found justice.

Students Take to Streets on Anniversary of Parkland Shooting

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School and other schools across the country walked out of class to honor the victims of the deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida, and to push for changes to gun laws. (Published Wednesday, March 14, 2018)

"Sometimes I feel like nobody cares," Mayo said.

Her current lawyer, Emmanuel Obi, has a lawsuit pending against the city of Dallas and AT&T, which provides Dallas 911 service.

"Every citizen in this city should be concerned about this issue, because there has in fact been a series of these cases," Obi said.

January 2015 recordings of the 911 calls make it clear the woman's daughter told an operator the man had a gun and was a threat to the woman before the shooting occurred.

"Have you seen the gun on him today?" the operator asked.

"I know he has the gun on him," the daughter replied.

Stephen Hawking Dies at 76

After years of battling ALS, scientist Stephen Hawking passed away today at his home in Cambridge, England. Chris Clackum has more on the amazing life of this brilliant man. (Published Wednesday, March 14, 2018)

"Did you see it on him today?" operator asked.

"Yes, ma'am," the daughter replied.

A city of Dallas human resources discipline document in the lawsuit file said the call taker failed to report the information about a gun.

"This vital information would have upgraded the priority of the call and alerted officers to a safety issue," the document said.

Obi said systemic problems with Dallas 911 procedures and technology are to blame for the delayed response to this and other emergencies.

"This is in essence what our 911 system is here for," Obi said. "We can't just put Band-Aids on these problems. We've got to fix it for real because lives matter."

White House Musical Chairs

Many top positions in President Donald Trump’s Cabinet and the West Wing have been in flux. (Published 6 hours ago)

In court papers, both the city of Dallas and AT&T have denied any wrongdoing.

An AT&T representative said the company declined comment Wednesday.

The city of Dallas has declined comment on this incident for three years. Representatives have said the city does not comment on pending litigation.