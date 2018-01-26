What's on the Menu at TWU? Race Cars Made Entirely of Food - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW

What's on the Menu at TWU? Race Cars Made Entirely of Food

By Seth Voorhees

Published at 7:48 PM CST on Jan 26, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    North Texas Students Compete in Edible Car Contest

    Something you certainly don't see every day. Students from across North Texas competed in a race involving cars made entirely of food. (Published Friday, Jan. 26, 2018)

    It was a race the likes of which you don't often see. North Texas high school and middle school students built the cars. Each one – you could eat.

    Texas Woman's University hosted the 20th annual Edible Car Contest. Students from across North Texas formed teams, creating cars made entirely of food – everything from cake and cookies to subs and sausage.

    The program was initially developed to get young women and girls interested in science, technology, engineering and math. Teams raced their cars down a ramp –  the goal, speed – and building a car that would actually stay together.

    "The Titans" of Tannahill, finished first overall in TWU's Edible Car Contest, winning the top prize of $300. Another team from Tannahill, "Pig Miners" finished second.  Argyle Middle School fielded the third place team. 

    Mansfield Football Coach Relies on Faith in Cancer Fight

    [DFW] Mansfield Football Coach Relies on Faith in Cancer Fight

    Mansfield football coach Daniel Maberry recently learned he has cancer, but the coach makes it clear he is relying on faith and not giving up.

    (Published Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices