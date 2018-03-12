What's in the Water? Denton County Residents Want Answers

The town of Ponder in Denton County has a mystery. What, if anything, is wrong with the water? (Published 3 hours ago)

The town of Ponder in Denton County has a mystery. What, if anything, is wrong with the water?

“Very emotional agenda items on the agenda tonight,” Mayor John Bassler said as he started Monday night’s Town Council meeting.

Residents Meghan and Alex Avigliano say they’ve experienced itching and rashes after using the water in their home. They say they’ve documented about 100 others who report similar issues.

"There’s something in there,” Avigliano told town council members. “Whether it's minute or big, whatever it is that’s causing some type of reaction that’s affecting your residents.”

Raw: Southwest Passengers Jump From Wing After Landing

Passengers on board a Dallas-bound Southwest Airlines flight used escape slides to evacuate the plane after smoke filled the aircraft's cabin. Warning: This video contains strong language. (Published Monday, March 12, 2018)

The town’s Public Works Director, Gary Morris, told the council testing done so far by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality shows nothing out of the ordinary, but will keep testing. “We have no idea,” said Mayor Bassler. “All we know is we meet everything required by state and federal.”

On Tuesday, TCEQ will test water from the water tower. The Town Council also approved hiring an outside third party to do additional testing.

The issue has been contentious.

“We have no proof yet that any of this is from the water,” said Councilmember Matt Poole. “I don’t want to see our town unnecessarily drug through the mud.”

“We have the proof,” countered resident, Seraluna Sanchez, as she held a photo of her child. “This is my kid’s back after two minutes contact with the shower.”

The mayor said test results could take a month or more.