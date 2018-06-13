On Wednesday, Whataburger announced via Twitter that some restaurants will not be offering white buns or Texas Toast, due to a quality issue with a supplier.

This comes following the two-day closing of all Texas In-N-Out stores due to an issue with their hamburger buns.

Whataburger claims this is not a health issue, but merely a quality standard.

The Texas-based burger chain said they're working to get new buns impacted to restaurants in DFW, east and west Texas, Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas Wednesday.



The fast food chain says wheat buns are still available, as well as non-traditional breading options, such as tortillas.